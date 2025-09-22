IB ACIO Exam 2025

MHA Releases IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025; Objection Window Now Open at mha.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Sep 2025
14:30 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Phase 1 written test can now access the answer key on the ministry’s official website — mha.gov.in
The answer key has been provided in PDF format and includes a list of question numbers, question IDs, and the correct answer options as per the official answer scheme

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025 for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) examination. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 1 written test can now access the answer key on the ministry’s official website — mha.gov.in — by logging in with their Registration ID/User ID, Password, and Date of Birth.

The answer key has been provided in PDF format and includes a list of question numbers, question IDs, and the correct answer options as per the official answer scheme. This allows candidates to assess their performance and raise objections if they identify discrepancies in the provided answers.

Candidates who wish to challenge any of the answers must submit their objections along with valid documentary proof. The MHA has strictly stated that objections without supporting evidence or those submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

After evaluating all valid challenges, the ministry will release the final answer key, followed by the IB ACIO Phase 1 result. The timeline for this has not been specified but is expected to be announced soon after the closure of the objection process.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the answer key and submit their objections, if any, within the given timeframe via the official portal.

Last updated on 22 Sep 2025
14:31 PM
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key
