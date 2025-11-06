IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025 Result Declared for Phase 1 Exam; Check Scores at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Summary Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test held on September 25, 2025, can now check their scores through the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in The IAF Agniveer Vayu intake 02/2026 phase 1 examination was conducted as the first step in the recruitment process to fill around 2,500 posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results for the IAF Agniveer Vayu examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test held on September 25, 2025, can now check their scores through the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in — using their username or email ID and password.

The IAF Agniveer Vayu intake 02/2026 phase 1 examination was conducted as the first step in the recruitment process to fill around 2,500 posts. The online exam, held for a duration of 85 minutes, assessed candidates on subjects including Physics, Mathematics, and English. According to the official marking scheme, candidates are awarded one mark for every correct answer, while one-fourth mark (0.25) is deducted for each incorrect response.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in. On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Agniveer Vayu 02/2026 result 2025’ displayed on the sliding bar. A login page will appear on the screen. Enter your email ID or username and password, then submit. The IAF Agniveer Vayu Result 2026 will be displayed. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the Phase 1 written test will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process, which includes Phase 2 tests such as Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Adaptability Test, and Medical Examination.

The Agniveer Vayu scheme is part of the Agnipath initiative launched by the Government of India to recruit young personnel into the armed forces for a four-year service period, with opportunities for long-term enrolment based on performance.