Explore Study Opportunities as Uni of Warwick Announces Multi-City India Tour: Check Dates

Summary UK's University of Warwick is set to launch a multi-city tour in India, including stops in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore. The

UK's University of Warwick is set to launch a multi-city tour in India, including stops in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore to provide prospective students and their parents a unique opportunity to explore the academic programs and courses on offer, according to officials.

The "Open Days", which will give prospective students and parents direct access to interact with visiting faculty, alumni, and admissions experts, are being scheduled on November 8 (Mumbai), November 12 (Delhi), November 15 (Chennai) and November 16 (Bengaluru).

"The Open Days offer a unique, personal platform for students and parents to have those vital conversations that truly impact where they decide to study. Choosing a foreign university is a major decision both academically and financially, and we want to ensure our prospective students feel connected, informed, and confident in shaping their future with a world-class Warwick degree," said Virinder Kalra, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor, South and Central Asia, Middle East at University of Warwick.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Open Days, there will also be interactive and informative sessions that have been specifically designed to answer all questions about studying abroad, programs, curriculum, campus culture and research excellence.

Interactive sessions such as ‘Academic Panel’, 'Meet the Departments' and ‘Alumni Panel’ will offer first-hand accounts of the courses, career paths, admissions processes, student experience and the lifelong value of a Warwick degree.

Founded in 1965, the University of Warwick is the youngest member of the prestigious Russell Group and is renowned for seeking out and addressing complex global challenges with era-defining innovative thinking.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.