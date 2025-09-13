IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Out at mha.gov.in - Download Link and Selection Process

Summary The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-2/Executive exam 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,717 vacancies, with the examination scheduled to take place from September 16 to 18, 2025.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-2/Executive exam 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,717 vacancies, with the examination scheduled to take place from September 16 to 18, 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website – mha.gov.in.

The admit card includes crucial details such as exam centre, reporting time, shift allocation, and exam-day instructions. Earlier, the MHA had already released the city intimation slips for candidates.

Steps to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at mha.gov.in.

Click on the download link.

Enter your user ID, password, and security code.

View and verify all details on the admit card.

Download and take at least two printouts for exam day.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their admit cards and follow all instructions on the exam day.

Selection Process

The selection process for IB ACIO 2025 will be conducted in three stages. The first stage, Tier 1, is an objective-type examination consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions covering topics such as Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, and English. The test will be of one-hour duration, and candidates must note that a penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer. Those who qualify in Tier 1 will move to Tier 2, which is a descriptive examination designed to assess candidates’ writing and comprehension skills. The final stage, Tier 3, is a personal interview that evaluates a candidate’s personality, communication abilities, and overall suitability for the role.

Find the direct download link here.