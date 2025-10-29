MHA Invites Applications for IB ACIO-II/Tech Recruitment 2025; Apply for 258 Posts at mha.gov.in

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official MHA website — mha.gov.in This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 258 vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau (IB)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the IB ACIO Grade-II/Technical Recruitment 2025, inviting online applications for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Tech). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official MHA website — mha.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 258 vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The vacancies are divided between two disciplines — Computer Science & Information Technology (90 posts) and Electronics & Communication (168 posts).

Candidates who have secured qualifying cut-off marks in the GATE examination in any of the years 2023, 2024, or 2025 are eligible to apply. Eligible streams include:

Electronics & Communication (GATE Code: EC)

Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE Code: CS)

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in engineering or a master’s degree in the relevant field. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 27 years as on November 16, 2025, with age relaxation applicable to reserved categories as per government norms.

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Last date to apply online: November 16, 2025

Last date for fee submission: November 18, 2025

The examination fee is Rs 100 and recruitment processing charges is Rs 100. Candidates are advised to verify eligibility before applying, as fees once paid will not be refunded.

For detailed notification and direct application link, candidates can visit the official website — mha.gov.in.