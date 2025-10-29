Intelligence Bureau (IB)

MHA Invites Applications for IB ACIO-II/Tech Recruitment 2025; Apply for 258 Posts at mha.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
14:10 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official MHA website — mha.gov.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 258 vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau (IB)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the IB ACIO Grade-II/Technical Recruitment 2025, inviting online applications for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Tech). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official MHA website — mha.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 258 vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The vacancies are divided between two disciplines — Computer Science & Information Technology (90 posts) and Electronics & Communication (168 posts).

Candidates who have secured qualifying cut-off marks in the GATE examination in any of the years 2023, 2024, or 2025 are eligible to apply. Eligible streams include:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Electronics & Communication (GATE Code: EC)
  • Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE Code: CS)

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in engineering or a master’s degree in the relevant field. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 27 years as on November 16, 2025, with age relaxation applicable to reserved categories as per government norms.

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

  • Last date to apply online: November 16, 2025
  • Last date for fee submission: November 18, 2025

The examination fee is Rs 100 and recruitment processing charges is Rs 100. Candidates are advised to verify eligibility before applying, as fees once paid will not be refunded.

For detailed notification and direct application link, candidates can visit the official website — mha.gov.in.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
14:11 PM
Intelligence Bureau (IB) IB ACIO Exam 2025
Similar stories
WBMCC

WBMCC Releases WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List; 956 Candidates Eligib. . .

IPPB

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 348 Posts Today at ippbonline.com

Punjab government

Punjab NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins at bfuhs.ac.in; Check Detailed Schedule Inside

IBPS

IBPS Clerk 2025 Vacancies Increased to 13,533; Prelims Result to Be Announced Shortly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBMCC

WBMCC Releases WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List; 956 Candidates Eligib. . .

IPPB

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 348 Posts Today at ippbonline.com

Punjab government

Punjab NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins at bfuhs.ac.in; Check Detailed Schedule Inside

IBPS

IBPS Clerk 2025 Vacancies Increased to 13,533; Prelims Result to Be Announced Shortly

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration Ends Today Following Extension: Verification Ong. . .

AIBE

AIBE Result Validity Extended Till Next Year by BCI: Check Date and Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality