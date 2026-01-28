Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB SA Result 2025 Declared; Check State-Wise Merit List and Tier II Exam Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
09:22 AM

Summary
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the IB SA Result 2025 for the Tier-I recruitment examination
As per the official notification, the result has been released in the form of a PDF file containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the IB SA Result 2025 for the Tier-I recruitment examination conducted for the posts of Security Assistant (SA)/Motor Transport (MT). The Tier-I examination was held on October 30, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the official websites, mha.gov.in and ncs.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the result has been released in the form of a PDF file containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. To access the result, candidates need to visit the official MHA website and navigate to the “What’s New” section on the homepage. From there, they should click on the link titled “Result of SA/MT Tier-I,” which will open the result PDF in a new window. Candidates are advised to download and save the document for future reference.

The MHA has stated that candidates who qualify in Tier-I will be informed about the Tier-II examination through their registered email addresses and mobile numbers via SMS. The communication will include details regarding the date, time, and venue of the next stage, along with specific instructions related to the motor mechanism test and the driving test-cum-interview.

According to the Intelligence Bureau, the final selection for the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) post will be based on the combined performance of candidates in Tier-I and Tier-II examinations. The recruitment authority has clarified that no separate merit list has been released at this stage, and the selection process will continue strictly in accordance with the prescribed recruitment rules. Candidates have also been advised to rely only on official notifications for updates and to retain the result PDF until the completion of the recruitment process.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,987 vacancies across various categories. Out of these, 2,471 posts are allocated to General category candidates, 1,015 to Other Backward Classes (OBC), 501 to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 574 to Scheduled Castes (SC), and 426 to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Check the state-wise merit list here.

