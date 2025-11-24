MAHACET Releases Tentative Schedule for CET 2026; MHT CET, MBA CET, Law CET Dates Announced

Summary Candidates can access the complete timetable on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org According to the schedule, the MAH MHT CET 2026 will be conducted in multiple slots for PCM and PCB groups

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued the tentative schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Tests (MAHCET) 2026. Candidates can access the complete timetable on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the schedule, the MAH MHT CET 2026 will be conducted in multiple slots for PCM and PCB groups. The first PCM group exam is slated for April 11 to April 19, 2026, while the first PCB group exam will take place from April 21 to April 26, 2026. A second round of exams has also been scheduled, with the PCB group on May 10 and 11, and the PCM group from May 14 to May 17, 2026.

The entrance tests for law programmes will begin with the MAH LLB (3-year) CET, scheduled for April 1 and 2, 2026, followed by the MAH LLB (5-year) CET on May 8, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

For management aspirants, the MBA/MMS CET 2026 will be conducted in two phases — the first from April 6 to 8, and the second on May 9, 2026.

Several other professional entrance exams have also been included in the tentative timetable. Key dates include:

M.P.Ed CET 2026: March 24 (Field Test offline)

M.Ed CET & M.HMCT CET: March 25

MAH B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT CET: March 27–29

MCA CET: March 30

B.P.Ed CET: April 4 (Field Test April 5–7)

B.Design CET: April 5

B.Ed-M.Ed (Three-Year Integrated) CET: April 9

AAC CET: April 10

B.HMCT / BCA / BBA / BMS / BBM CET: April 28–30

MH-DPN/PHN CET: May 5

MH Nursing CET: May 6–7

The CET Cell has clarified that this is a tentative schedule, and applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and detailed notifications for each exam.