WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Classes IX-X Recruitment Exam Today: Interviews to Begin Soon

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will announce the results of the Teachers Recruitment Examination for Classes IX–X today, November 24. The exam, conducted on September 7 under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST), was held across 11 subjects.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will announce the results of the Teachers Recruitment Examination for Classes IX–X today, November 24. The exam, conducted on September 7 under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST), was held across 11 subjects. Out of 3,19,961 registered candidates, 2,93,152 appeared for the test, marking a turnout of 91.62%. These applicants are competing for 23,212 tentative vacancies in this category.

Candidates will be able to access their individual scores from the 60-mark written exam once the link is activated. The Commission will soon publish the preliminary interview list, which will be prepared on the basis of written test performance, academic qualifications, and teaching experience. After the preliminary list, document verification will be conducted, followed by the publication of the final interview list.

Meanwhile, verification for the recruitment of assistant teachers for Classes XI–XII began on November 18 and will continue until December 4. This round covers 35 subjects, six of which were completed by November 22. Despite the ongoing verification, WBSSC plans to begin interviews earlier than scheduled. According to a recent notification, interview and lecture demonstrations for the first two verified subjects - Bengali and English - are likely to commence on November 26 at the respective Regional School Service Commissions. Only those found eligible during document scrutiny will be called for the interview stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the final interview list, the Commission has published the final vacancy details for Classes XI–XII. The number has been revised from the tentative 12,514 to 12,445, reflecting a reduction of 69 vacancies.