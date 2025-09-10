scholarship

Scholarship Boost: Meghalaya Govt Disburses Over Rs 6 crore Grant for ST Students

Posted on 10 Sep 2025
11:17 AM

File Image

Summary
The Meghalaya government has released Rs 6.17 crore as part of a scholarship to benefit 10,346 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for the 2024-25 academic session.
The amount marks the second installment of disbursement under the Umbrella Scheme Post-Matric Scholarship.

The Meghalaya government has released Rs 6.17 crore as part of a scholarship to benefit 10,346 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for the 2024-25 academic session, officials said on Monday.

The amount marks the second installment of disbursement under the Umbrella Scheme Post-Matric Scholarship, and will include students pursuing professional degrees, postgraduate and doctoral courses, they said.

However, only partial disbursement was possible as many applicants had not yet linked their Aadhaar or bank accounts, an official statement said.

According to the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, the total requirement to cover scholarships for 60,226 eligible tribal students stands at Rs 102.4 crore.

While the Centre has already released a portion of the fund in phases, the Meghalaya government has assured that its share will be released as directed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to meet the full requirement, it said.

The remaining scholarships will be disbursed in the second half of the 2025-26 fiscal, the department added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
11:17 AM
scholarship government schemes Post-matriculation scholarships Meghalaya government
