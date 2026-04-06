MBOSE
MBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 to Release Tomorrow; Know Websites to Check Here
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
16:26 PM
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The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Class 10 (SSLC) Result 2026 on April 7 at 11 am. Students can check their results on the official MBOSE website at mbose.in, as well as on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.
The board announced the result date and time on April 3, 2026. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026, in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 87.10%.
MBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to Download
Students are advised to keep a hard copy of their results for official purposes and further admissions.