MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released; Class 10 Exams Begin January 30

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jan 2026
12:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has issued the admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has issued the admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026. Students appearing for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 examinations will be required to collect their SSLC admit cards from their respective schools. The MBOSE SSLC 2026 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026.

As per official updates, school authorities can download the MBOSE SSLC 2026 hall tickets through the board’s official website, mbose.in, using their designated login credentials. Once downloaded, the admit cards must be distributed to students by the schools. Candidates must carry the hall ticket on all examination days, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without it.

ICSE, ISC Admit Cards 2026 Out Now - Hall Ticket Download Link and Guide for All Schools

To access the MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026, school authorities need to visit the official website and click on the ‘Login’ option. From the drop-down menu, they must select ‘SSLC School Login,’ enter the required credentials, and submit the details. The admit card will then appear on the screen and can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

The MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026 contains essential information such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, examination details, school number, centre number, photograph, exam dates and days, and admit card identification number. Students are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card and report any discrepancies to their school authorities at the earliest.

According to the Meghalaya Board examination guidelines for 2026, students are strictly prohibited from carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or tablets into the examination hall. Candidates must report to their allotted exam centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination to ensure smooth entry and verification procedures.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Board has also announced that the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for 2026 will be conducted from February 18 to March 13, 2026. The MBOSE HSSLC admit cards for 2026 are yet to be released, and students appearing for the Class 12 examinations are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.

Last updated on 27 Jan 2026
12:42 PM
MBOSE Meghalaya Board of School Education SSLC exams Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Admit Card
