Meet WBCHSE HS 2025 Topper Rupayan Pal from Burdwan with a Remarkable 99.4%

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) published the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 results on May 7, 2025. Students who have taken the exam can check and download the results from 2 PM onwards on the official website- result.wb.gov.in. A total of 4,82,948 students has enrolled for the WB HS 12th Exam 2025.

In an exclusive conversation with The Telegraph Online Edugraph, Rupayan Pal emerged as the name synonymous with academic brilliance. Declared the West Bengal topper for the WB HS Result 2025, Rupayan secured an outstanding score of 497 marks out of 500, achieving an exceptional 99.4%.

A student of Burdwan CMS High School, Rupayan expressed his joy, “It’s a surreal feeling to achieve such a feat. I am feeling so satisfied and content! I am incredibly grateful for this achievement and the support of my parents and my teachers who have been a constant source of motivation.”

When asked about the motivation behind his stellar performance, Rupayan said, “I’ve always had a deep love for books. Studying never felt like a chore because reading has always been a passion of mine.”

On his future aspirations, Rupayan shared his interest in pursuing a career in medicine. He plans to dedicatedly prepare for the NEET UG examination, aiming to secure a seat in one of the top medical colleges in the country.

Among the districts of West bengal, Purba Midnapore secures the highest pass percentage of 95.74%. Followed by North 24 Parganas (93.53%) and Kolkata (93.43%).

The Telegraph Online Edugraph extends heartfelt congratulations to all students of the WB HS Exam 2025 for their commendable achievements.