MCC Withdraws 28 Medical Seats from NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix; Check List Here

Posted on 23 Jan 2026
16:46 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the MCC, the withdrawn seats will be deleted from the Round 3 seat matrix before seat allotment processing begins
In total, 28 seats have been withdrawn from government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh and from the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda, Bihar, across various specialities and categories

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has removed several postgraduate medical seats from the Round 3 seat matrix of NEET PG Counselling 2025, following requests received from multiple medical colleges.

According to the MCC, the withdrawn seats will be deleted from the Round 3 seat matrix before seat allotment processing begins. Candidates have been advised to review the revised seat availability carefully and exercise their choices accordingly.

In total, 28 seats have been withdrawn from government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh and from the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda, Bihar, across various specialities and categories.

The MCC stated that the NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment processing is scheduled to be conducted from January 27 to January 28, 2026.

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix

The following number of seats will be removed from the Round 3 seat matrix:

  • Government Medical College, Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh (904577): 8 seats
  • Government Medical College, Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh (904579): 14 seats
  • Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda, Bihar (700541): 6 seats

Candidates who qualify in NEET PG are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The MCC conducts counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as admissions to deemed and central universities. The remaining seats are filled through state-level counselling authorities.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MCC website for further updates regarding the counselling process.

