MCC To Issue NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Latest Updates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
15:49 PM

File Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result 2025 tomorrow, August 9, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 1 counselling can check the results when out on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates can report and join from August 9 to August 18, 2025, and institutes can verify the data of joined candidates from August 19 to August 20, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

2. Click on NEET UG 2025 registration link

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

