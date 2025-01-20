Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC to Issue NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Tomorrow- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2025
16:19 PM

File Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to issue the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment results on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Candidates who have participated in round 3 of the counselling process will be able to check their results on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the processing of seat allotment will take place on January 20 to January 21, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 30 to January 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, once the seat allotment results are declared, candidates who have acquired a seat can report to the allotted college or institute from January 22 to January 29, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Round 3 seat allotment results
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. The Round 3 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Choice filling and choice locking window closed on January 20, 2025. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

