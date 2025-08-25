NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 New Schedule to Include More MBBS Seats

NEET UG 2025

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the second round of NEET UG 2025 counselling, which was earlier expected to begin on August 25, will now tentatively commence on August 29, 2025.
The decision comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) informed MCC that the approval process for additional MBBS seats for the current academic session is still underway.

According to the official notice, the extension aims to ensure that newly authorised MBBS seats are included in Round 2 of the counselling process. MCC has also clarified that a revised schedule for the counselling will be published shortly, once the seat approval process is finalised.

The first round of NEET UG 2025 counselling has already concluded successfully, while aspirants were awaiting the start of the second round this week. With the updated timeline, candidates are advised to keep checking the MCC website for the revised schedule and related updates.

At present, India has a total of 1,18,098 undergraduate medical seats, of which 59,782 are in government colleges and 58,316 in private institutions. In addition, there are 53,960 postgraduate medical seats, including 30,029 in government and 23,931 in private colleges.

The inclusion of additional MBBS seats in Round 2 is expected to benefit lakhs of aspirants seeking admission to medical colleges across the country.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
14:19 PM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling MBBS
