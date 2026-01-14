NEET PG

Over 18,000 PG Medical Seats Up for Grabs as MCC Holds NEET PG Round 3 After Cutoff Relaxation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2026
16:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The move follows a decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to revise the qualifying percentiles for NEET PG 2025 in order to maximise seat utilisation
After the completion of Round 2 counselling, NBEMS reduced the qualifying percentile for reserved category candidates to the 0th percentile from the earlier 40th percentile

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct Round 3 of NEET PG 2025 counselling to fill more than 18,000 vacant MD and MS seats across medical colleges in the country. The move follows a decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to revise the qualifying percentiles for NEET PG 2025 in order to maximise seat utilisation.

After the completion of Round 2 counselling, NBEMS reduced the qualifying percentile for reserved category candidates to the 0th percentile from the earlier 40th percentile. For the general category, the qualifying cutoff has been lowered to the 7th percentile from the 50th percentile. However, NBEMS has clarified that there is no change in NEET PG 2025 ranks, and only the eligibility percentile has been revised.

The decision has been taken to prevent postgraduate medical seats from remaining vacant. According to sources, leaving such seats unfilled adversely affects healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable training opportunities for medical professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leaving such seats vacant undermines efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources,” sources said.

MCC will now proceed with Round 3 counselling to allocate the available seats strictly through the authorised counselling process. The committee has reiterated that no direct or discretionary admissions are permitted, and seat allotment will continue to be based on inter-se merit and candidates’ filled choices.

In addition, MCC has advised candidates who wish to convert their nationality status from Indian to Non-Resident of India (NRI) to submit the relevant documents via email at nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com for verification.

Candidates are advised to keep track of official notifications and schedules related to NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling through the MCC and NBEMS websites, as further updates are expected in the coming days.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2026
17:05 PM
NEET PG MCC NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
Answer Key

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till January 17

Coaching Centres

Entrance Exams May Shift to Class 11 Level as Centre Seeks to Curb Coaching; Read Lat. . .

Bank exams

UCO Bank Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 173 Generalist, Specialist Officer P. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces FET 2025 Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 5 PM

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Answer Key

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till January 17

Coaching Centres

Entrance Exams May Shift to Class 11 Level as Centre Seeks to Curb Coaching; Read Lat. . .

Bank exams

UCO Bank Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 173 Generalist, Specialist Officer P. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Releases FMGE 2026 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in; Exam on January 17

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces FET 2025 Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 5 PM

NEET PG 2025

BCECEB Postpones Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Amid Delay in AIQ Counselling; Read Detai. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality