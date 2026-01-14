Over 18,000 PG Medical Seats Up for Grabs as MCC Holds NEET PG Round 3 After Cutoff Relaxation

Summary The move follows a decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to revise the qualifying percentiles for NEET PG 2025 in order to maximise seat utilisation After the completion of Round 2 counselling, NBEMS reduced the qualifying percentile for reserved category candidates to the 0th percentile from the earlier 40th percentile

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct Round 3 of NEET PG 2025 counselling to fill more than 18,000 vacant MD and MS seats across medical colleges in the country. The move follows a decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to revise the qualifying percentiles for NEET PG 2025 in order to maximise seat utilisation.

After the completion of Round 2 counselling, NBEMS reduced the qualifying percentile for reserved category candidates to the 0th percentile from the earlier 40th percentile. For the general category, the qualifying cutoff has been lowered to the 7th percentile from the 50th percentile. However, NBEMS has clarified that there is no change in NEET PG 2025 ranks, and only the eligibility percentile has been revised.

The decision has been taken to prevent postgraduate medical seats from remaining vacant. According to sources, leaving such seats unfilled adversely affects healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable training opportunities for medical professionals.

MCC will now proceed with Round 3 counselling to allocate the available seats strictly through the authorised counselling process. The committee has reiterated that no direct or discretionary admissions are permitted, and seat allotment will continue to be based on inter-se merit and candidates’ filled choices.

In addition, MCC has advised candidates who wish to convert their nationality status from Indian to Non-Resident of India (NRI) to submit the relevant documents via email at nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com for verification.

Candidates are advised to keep track of official notifications and schedules related to NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling through the MCC and NBEMS websites, as further updates are expected in the coming days.