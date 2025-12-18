MP SET 2025

MP SET 2025 Exam Postponed, New Date to Be Announced by MPPSC

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Dec 2025
09:22 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the postponement of the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025.
MPPSC has clarified that the revised date for the MP SET 2025 exam will be announced separately, while all other terms and conditions mentioned in the original advertisement will remain unchanged.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the postponement of the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026. The decision has been communicated through an official notification issued by the commission, citing unavoidable reasons for deferring the examination. MPPSC has clarified that the revised date for the MP SET 2025 exam will be announced separately, while all other terms and conditions mentioned in the original advertisement will remain unchanged.

According to the official notice, the commission stated that due to unforeseen circumstances, the scheduled examination has been postponed and candidates will be informed about the new examination date in due course. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the MPPSC website for updates regarding the revised schedule and further instructions related to the examination.

The MP SET is conducted by MPPSC to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Madhya Pradesh. The eligibility test is a crucial requirement for candidates seeking teaching positions in higher education institutions within the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The online application process for MP SET 2025 concluded on November 20, 2025. Candidates were also provided an opportunity to make corrections in their submitted application forms during the correction window, which was open from October 30 to November 22, 2025. MPPSC has not announced any changes to the application or correction timelines following the postponement of the examination.

As per the notified exam pattern, the MP SET 2025 will be conducted in offline mode and will consist of two papers. Paper 1, which is mandatory for all candidates, will assess teaching and research aptitude through 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Paper 2 will be based on the candidate’s chosen elective subject and will include 100 questions for a total of 200 marks. Both papers will be conducted in a single session with a combined duration of three hours, and the total marks for the examination will be 300.

In terms of qualifying criteria, candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 40% marks to qualify for MP SET 2025. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, the minimum qualifying marks have been fixed at 35%. Candidates are advised to stay updated through official notifications for the announcement of the revised examination date and other related information.

Last updated on 18 Dec 2025
09:23 AM
MP SET 2025 MPPSC Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission
Similar stories
CAT 2025

IIM Releases CAT Final Answer Key 2025 - Check Direct Download Link and Result Detail. . .

CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key Release Today - Check Marking Scheme and Updates

NEET counselling

MCC Declares NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result; Reporting Deadline Dec. . .

CLAT 2026

Consortium of NLUs Announces CLAT 2026 Counselling Schedule; Registration Opens Today. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CAT 2025

IIM Releases CAT Final Answer Key 2025 - Check Direct Download Link and Result Detail. . .

CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key Release Today - Check Marking Scheme and Updates

NEET counselling

MCC Declares NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result; Reporting Deadline Dec. . .

CLAT 2026

Consortium of NLUs Announces CLAT 2026 Counselling Schedule; Registration Opens Today. . .

bseb

BSEB Extends Bihar DElEd 2025 Admission Deadline; Check Detailed Schedule Inside

CBSE

CBSE to Close CTET 2026 Registration Window Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled for February 8

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality