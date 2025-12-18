MP SET 2025 Exam Postponed, New Date to Be Announced by MPPSC

Summary The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the postponement of the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025. MPPSC has clarified that the revised date for the MP SET 2025 exam will be announced separately, while all other terms and conditions mentioned in the original advertisement will remain unchanged.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the postponement of the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026. The decision has been communicated through an official notification issued by the commission, citing unavoidable reasons for deferring the examination. MPPSC has clarified that the revised date for the MP SET 2025 exam will be announced separately, while all other terms and conditions mentioned in the original advertisement will remain unchanged.

According to the official notice, the commission stated that due to unforeseen circumstances, the scheduled examination has been postponed and candidates will be informed about the new examination date in due course. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the MPPSC website for updates regarding the revised schedule and further instructions related to the examination.

The MP SET is conducted by MPPSC to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Madhya Pradesh. The eligibility test is a crucial requirement for candidates seeking teaching positions in higher education institutions within the state.

The online application process for MP SET 2025 concluded on November 20, 2025. Candidates were also provided an opportunity to make corrections in their submitted application forms during the correction window, which was open from October 30 to November 22, 2025. MPPSC has not announced any changes to the application or correction timelines following the postponement of the examination.

As per the notified exam pattern, the MP SET 2025 will be conducted in offline mode and will consist of two papers. Paper 1, which is mandatory for all candidates, will assess teaching and research aptitude through 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Paper 2 will be based on the candidate’s chosen elective subject and will include 100 questions for a total of 200 marks. Both papers will be conducted in a single session with a combined duration of three hours, and the total marks for the examination will be 300.

In terms of qualifying criteria, candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 40% marks to qualify for MP SET 2025. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, the minimum qualifying marks have been fixed at 35%. Candidates are advised to stay updated through official notifications for the announcement of the revised examination date and other related information.