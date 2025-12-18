UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities - Issues Notice; Check List

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a fresh public warning cautioning students, parents and the general public against enrolling in fake universities. The commission has reiterated that degrees awarded by such unrecognised institutions are invalid and will not be considered for employment, higher education or any official purpose.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a fresh public warning cautioning students, parents and the general public against enrolling in fake universities operating in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra. The commission has reiterated that degrees awarded by such unrecognised institutions are invalid and will not be considered for employment, higher education or any official purpose.

In its latest notice, the UGC stated that the National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur (Maharashtra), S. K. Choultary, Devanur Main Road, Vijaya Nagara, Tumkur (Karnataka), and the National Institute of Management Solution (NIMS), Delhi, are not recognised universities. These institutions have been officially included in the UGC’s list of fake universities and are not authorised to award any degree or diploma.

The commission clarified that these so-called institutions are “self-styled” entities and are neither recognised under Section 2(f) nor declared as deemed universities under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Additionally, they are not approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or any other statutory regulatory body. As a result, any academic qualification issued by them holds no legal or academic validity.

“In view of the above, students, parents and the public at large are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in the above-mentioned self-styled institutions. Taking admission in such institutions may jeopardise the career of the students,” the UGC said in its official communication.

The UGC further highlighted that this is not an isolated issue. Earlier, the commission had also flagged a fake university in Delhi named the Institute of Management and Training, as well as another unrecognised institution in Kerala known as the International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine. These entities were found to be operating without statutory approval while misleading students with false claims of legitimacy.

In October 2025, the UGC released a comprehensive list of 22 fake universities functioning across various states without proper recognition. The commission had clearly stated that such institutions are not authorised to award degrees or academic qualifications, and students enrolling in them risk severe academic and professional consequences.

The UGC has once again urged aspirants to verify the recognition status of universities on the official UGC website before seeking admission, to safeguard their future and avoid falling prey to fraudulent institutions.