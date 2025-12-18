IB SA Result 2025 Declared - Direct Download Link and Tier 2 Exam Dates Updates

Summary The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially declared the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant (IB SA) Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination can check and download the result PDF from the MHA’s official website at mha.govt.in.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially declared the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant (IB SA) Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination can check and download the result PDF from the MHA’s official website at mha.govt.in. The IB SA Result 2025 is also available on the alternate government portal ncs.gov.in.

According to the official notification, only candidates whose roll numbers feature in the Tier 1 selection list have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Those shortlisted will be eligible to appear for the IB SA Tier 2 examination, the schedule for which will be announced separately by the ministry in due course.

The IB SA recruitment process consists of three stages of selection. Candidates who clear the Tier 1 written examination advance to the Tier 2 stage, followed by the interview and document verification process. The Tier 2 exam includes a descriptive paper and a skill assessment test, and performance in this stage will determine a candidate’s eligibility for the final round of selection.

The IB SA Tier 1 written examination was conducted on September 29 and 30 to fill a total of 4,987 vacancies for the posts of Security Assistant/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau. The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the intelligence workforce through a multi-level assessment process that evaluates written ability, skills and overall suitability for the role.

Candidates are advised to note that qualifying the Tier 2 examination is mandatory to proceed to the interview and document verification stages. Final appointment will be subject to successful completion of all stages as prescribed in the recruitment rules.

To download the IB SA Result 2025 PDF, candidates should visit the official website at mha.gov.in and navigate to the ‘Recruitment’ or ‘What’s New’ section. They need to click on the link titled ‘IB SA/Exe Tier 1 Result 2025’, enter their login details such as roll number or registration ID along with date of birth, and submit the information. The result will then appear on the screen, from where candidates can check their roll number and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on IB SA Tier 2 exam dates and further instructions related to the recruitment process.

Find the direct result link here.