SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer 2025 Skill Test Exam Date Announced - Check Tentative Schedule

Posted on 18 Dec 2025
09:51 AM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative schedule for the SSC Stenographer 2025 skill test for departmental candidates.
The skill test will be held in computer-based mode in both English and Hindi.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative schedule for the SSC Stenographer 2025 skill test for departmental candidates. As per the official notice, candidates belonging to the SSC Eastern Region have been informed that the stenographer skill test is likely to be conducted in the first week of March 2026. The skill test will be held in computer-based mode in both English and Hindi, following the prescribed standards of the examination.

According to the commission, the SSC Stenographer 2025 skill test will assess candidates at dictation speeds of 80, 100 and 120 words per minute (WPM), depending on the post and category. The test is designed to evaluate candidates’ proficiency in stenography through a structured and standardised process.

Only eligible departmental candidates who wish to appear for the SSC Typing or Stenographer Skill Test can apply for this stage of the recruitment process. Applications must be submitted through the proper channel and must be duly verified by the concerned department. The last date to complete the SSC Stenographer skill test application process is January 16, 2026, up to 6 pm, as specified in the notice.

The SSC Stenographer skill test application form will be made available on the official website of SSC (Eastern Region). Candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully and ensure that it is verified by their respective departments before submission. Once verified, the application must be forwarded to SSC (Eastern Region) within the stipulated deadline to avoid rejection.

For the skill test, stenography dictation in both English and Hindi will be conducted using recorded audio CDs only. Candidates opting for the Hindi skill test will be allowed to use either the Inscript or Remington keyboard layout. However, the commission has clarified that once a keyboard layout is selected, it cannot be changed during the examination, making it essential for candidates to choose carefully at the time of application.

Candidates have also been advised to select their examination centre with due caution while filling out the application form, as requests for change of centre will not be entertained after submission. Departmental candidates working in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands must apply through SSC (Eastern Region), while candidates from other states should submit their applications to their respective SSC Regional Offices.

Last updated on 18 Dec 2025
09:51 AM
SSC Stenographer Recruitment Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 exam schedule
