MCC to Close NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- See Detailed Schedule Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conclude the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration process today, December 9, 2025. Candidates who have not yet registered for the second round can complete the process by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling window will also close today, while the choice locking facility will remain available from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on December 9.

As per the schedule, Round 2 seat allotment will be processed from December 10 to 11, and the Round 2 result will be announced on December 12, 2025.

Candidates allotted a seat in the second round will be required to report to or join their respective institutes between December 13 and 21, 2025. Institutions will conduct verification of joined candidates from December 22 to 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, the MCC has also reopened the Round 1 resignation facility, which will remain active from December 8 to 10, 2025. Candidates seeking to resign from their Round 1 seats must physically visit their allotted colleges to vacate the seats. Colleges have been instructed to ensure all resignations are updated on the intra-MCC portal, failing which the resignation will be treated as null and void.

The NEET PG Counselling process facilitates admission to postgraduate medical programs across India, including MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses, based on candidates' NEET PG scores.