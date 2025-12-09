NEET PG

MCC to Close NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- See Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Dec 2025
13:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the schedule, Round 2 seat allotment will be processed from December 10 to 11, and the Round 2 result will be announced on December 12, 2025
The choice filling window will also close today, while the choice locking facility will remain available from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on December 9

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conclude the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration process today, December 9, 2025. Candidates who have not yet registered for the second round can complete the process by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling window will also close today, while the choice locking facility will remain available from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on December 9.

As per the schedule, Round 2 seat allotment will be processed from December 10 to 11, and the Round 2 result will be announced on December 12, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates allotted a seat in the second round will be required to report to or join their respective institutes between December 13 and 21, 2025. Institutions will conduct verification of joined candidates from December 22 to 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, the MCC has also reopened the Round 1 resignation facility, which will remain active from December 8 to 10, 2025. Candidates seeking to resign from their Round 1 seats must physically visit their allotted colleges to vacate the seats. Colleges have been instructed to ensure all resignations are updated on the intra-MCC portal, failing which the resignation will be treated as null and void.

The NEET PG Counselling process facilitates admission to postgraduate medical programs across India, including MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses, based on candidates' NEET PG scores.

Last updated on 09 Dec 2025
13:16 PM
NEET PG NEET counselling NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens FMGE December 2025 Edit Window; Admit Card Release Date Announced

NTA

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Advance Exam City Slip- Download Link Here

NTA

NTA Releases SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July Semester; Exam Dates Revised

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of CBSE-WSO for Misusing Board’s Name; Issues Advisory to. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Advance Exam City Slip- Download Link Here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens FMGE December 2025 Edit Window; Admit Card Release Date Announced

NTA

NTA Releases SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July Semester; Exam Dates Revised

video game

For Better and Worse

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of CBSE-WSO for Misusing Board’s Name; Issues Advisory to. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Applications Opening Soon for 764 Posts; Read Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality