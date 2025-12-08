NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Soon - 2620 New Seats Added; Check Deadline

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration and choice-filling window for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling tomorrow. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round or those seeking fresh admission under the All India Quota (AIQ) must complete their online registration before the deadline.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration and choice-filling window for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling tomorrow, December 9. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round or those seeking fresh admission under the All India Quota (AIQ) must complete their online registration before the deadline. The counselling process is being held for postgraduate medical seats across government, deemed, and central universities.

As per the updated seat matrix released by the MCC, around 32,000 seats are available for allotment in Round 2. This includes 17,621 seats under clear vacancy, 11,837 seats under virtual vacancy, and an additional 2,620 newly added seats for this round. Virtual vacancies refer to seats currently occupied by Round 1 candidates who may opt for upgrades in the subsequent rounds, making these seats available depending on movement.

The MCC has also notified that candidates can fill and modify their choices for Round 2 up to 11.55 PM on December 9, after which the choice-locking process will be enabled from 4 PM to 11.55 PM on the same day. Seat allotment results for NEET PG Round 2 will be announced on December 12, based on the choices submitted and seat availability.

Candidates allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective medical colleges for document verification and further admission procedures. In the first round of counselling, 26,889 candidates secured seats across various clinical and non-clinical postgraduate programmes.

The MCC has advised all applicants to regularly check the official counselling portal for updates on the schedule, seat matrix, and reporting guidelines.