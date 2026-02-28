AISSEE Result 2026 Announced - Class VI, IX Toppers and Full Merit List Released by NTA

AISSEE 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, using their application number and password.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society, using their application number and password.

The AISSEE 2026 was conducted on January 18 in pen-and-paper mode across 464 examination centres located in 190 cities nationwide. The entrance examination was held for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools for the academic session 2026–27.

Along with the results, NTA has also released the detailed qualified and non-qualified candidates list for Class 6 and 9 admissions.

Class 6 - Top Five Students (All India Rank)

  • ANURADHA AMOL BUDHAWANT (AIR 1)
  • KUNWAR RAJVEER SINGH (AIR 2)
  • HANSH RAJ (AIR 3)
  • PRASHANT (AIR 4)
  • HARDIK SAIN (AIR 5)

Class 9 - Top Five Students (All India Rank)

  • SAHIL KUMAR SINGH (AIR 1)
  • GAURANVI (AIR 2)
  • HARITEJ MISHRA (AIR 3)
  • NAKSHATRA BISHT (AIR 4)
  • ANUJEETHA RATHORE (AIR 5)

According to the official notification issued by NTA, candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the admission process will have to undergo document verification during counselling. The agency stated that eligibility criteria, self-declarations, and other mandatory documents submitted by candidates will be scrutinised at subsequent stages as per prescribed norms.

For any queries related to the admission procedure, candidates and parents can contact the authorities via email at admission.sss@gov.in. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding counselling schedules and subsequent admission formalities.

Full merit list link here: class 6 and class 9

