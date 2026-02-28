CM Shri Schools Admission 2026 Application Window Opens for Classes 6, 9 and 11 - Key Details

School Admission

Our Web Correspondent
Summary
The Directorate of Education has commenced the online application process for admission to Classes 6, 9 and 11 in CM Shri Schools for the 2026–27 academic session.
Eligible students and parents can submit applications for the entrance examination until March 12.

The Directorate of Education has commenced the online application process for admission to Classes 6, 9 and 11 in CM Shri Schools for the 2026–27 academic session. Eligible students and parents can submit applications for the entrance examination until March 12, as per the official circular issued by the department.

According to the notification, only residents of Delhi who studied in a recognised school in the national capital during the 2025–26 academic session are eligible to apply. The department has specified that 50 per cent of the available seats will be reserved for students who have successfully passed Classes 5, 8 and 10 from government schools in Delhi. The remaining seats will be filled by other eligible applicants who meet the prescribed residency and schooling requirements.

The schedule for the release of admit cards will be announced separately. The entrance examinations for Classes 6 and 9 are expected to be conducted in the last week of March, while the Class 11 entrance test is scheduled for May. The Directorate of Education aims to complete the admission process for Classes 6 and 9 by April 30.

The entrance examination will be conducted in an objective format using OMR sheets. To help candidates prepare, class-wise syllabus details and a sample OMR sheet will be made available on the department’s official website. The circular further clarifies that the question paper for Class 6 will be bilingual, whereas the papers for Classes 9 and 11 will be set in English.

In terms of marking scheme, there will be no negative marking in the Class 6 examination. However, negative marking will be applicable for the entrance tests of Classes 9 and 11. The maximum marks for the Class 6 examination will be 300, while the examinations for Classes 9 and 11 will carry a total of 400 marks each.

CM Shri Schools, an initiative of the Delhi government, aim to enhance public education by offering modern infrastructure, updated curriculum frameworks and holistic learning approaches. The programme seeks to strengthen government schooling and provide students with enriched academic and co-curricular opportunities.

On February 17, the initiative was formally launched across 75 government schools in Delhi by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, and Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister. During the event, a CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar was also inaugurated as part of the rollout of the programme.

Find the direct registration link here.

