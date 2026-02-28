Madras University Result 2026 Declared for UG, PG Admissions - Marksheet Download Link Here

Summary The University of Madras has officially declared the results 2026 for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and professional programmes. Students who appeared for the semester or annual examinations under the academic session 2025–26 can now access their results through the university’s official portal at unom.ac.in.

The University of Madras has officially declared the results 2026 for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and professional programmes. Students who appeared for the semester or annual examinations under the academic session 2025–26 can now access their results through the university’s official portal at unom.ac.in.

The result announcement covers multiple courses and disciplines offered by the university. Candidates are required to log in to the result portal using the credentials provided during exam registration in order to view and download their individual marksheets. The university has made the results available in digital format, allowing students to download the marksheet PDF for future reference.

How to Download Madras University Result?

To access the result, students should visit the official website at unom.ac.in and locate the link titled “Madras University Result .” After clicking on the link, candidates must enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth in the designated fields. Upon submission, the marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to carefully verify the details and download the PDF copy for record purposes.

The university has emphasised that candidates must enter accurate login credentials to avoid errors while retrieving the result.

The downloadable marksheet PDF will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, course name, semester information, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks secured, overall percentage, and qualifying status, indicating whether the candidate has passed or failed.

Students are encouraged to retain a copy of the marksheet, as it may be required for higher studies admissions, job applications, or other academic and professional processes.

Following the declaration of results, the university will also provide an opportunity for students to apply for revaluation or request photocopies of their answer scripts. Detailed guidelines, application procedures, and deadlines related to revaluation will be published separately on the official university website.

Find the direct result download link here.