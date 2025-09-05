NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Steps, Seat Matrix & Choice Filling Details

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially started the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. The round was initially scheduled for August 21, 2025, but was postponed twice.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially started the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. The round was initially scheduled for August 21, 2025, but was postponed twice—first to August 29, and then to September 4. With registrations now live, NEET UG-qualified candidates have another opportunity to secure medical seats across the country.

According to the revised schedule, the registration window is open from September 4 to 9, 2025 (fee payment till 3 PM on September 9). Choice filling is available between September 5 and 9 till 11.55 PM, while choice locking can be done on September 9 between 4 PM and 11.55 PM. The seat allotment result for Round 2 will be announced on September 12, 2025, after which selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges from September 13 to 19. Institutes will then verify the joined candidates on September 20 and 21.

To register, candidates must visit the official website mcc.nic.in, complete the registration process, fill choices, pay the fee, and download the confirmation slip for future use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 2,720 MBBS seats across medical colleges for NEET UG Round 2 counselling. The NMC has warned that any seats allotted outside its approved matrix will be cancelled, with the responsibility lying entirely on the concerned colleges. Newly established government medical colleges must contribute 15% of their seats to the All India Quota (AIQ), while deemed universities are required to contribute 100% of their seats, as directed by the Supreme Court.