MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results- Submit Grievances by Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the revised results for NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 seat allotment. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can now check and download their updated allotment results from the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The committee has also provided candidates with an opportunity to raise grievances or discrepancies, if any, regarding the revised results. Such grievances must be submitted via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 3 PM today.

The round 3 counselling process is a crucial step for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS courses, in various government and private medical institutions across India.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has published the revised seat matrix of 11,400 seats. The revised seat matrix shows a difference of 100 seats as compared to the previous seat matrix.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their revised allotment details and adhere to the reporting guidelines issued by MCC. Further updates regarding the final seat confirmation and reporting schedule will be made available on the official website.