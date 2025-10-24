NEET counselling

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule; Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon

Posted on 24 Oct 2025
13:51 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for the NEET UG 2025 Counselling, specifically for the stray vacancy round. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, and central universities can now check the updated timetable on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised timeline, the registration window for the stray vacancy round will open on November 4, 2025, and remain active until November 9, 2025. During this period, eligible candidates can complete the registration and payment process. The choice filling and locking process will begin on November 5 and continue until November 9, 2025.

Following the choice submission, the seat allotment process will be carried out from November 10 to November 11, 2025. The result for the stray vacancy round will be declared on November 12, 2025. Candidates who receive seat allotments must report to their respective colleges between November 13 and November 20, 2025, to complete the admission formalities.

NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the “NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round” link on the homepage.
  3. Complete the online registration process by entering the required details.
  4. Fill out the application form carefully and upload the necessary documents.
  5. Pay the applicable registration fee.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  7. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The stray vacancy round marks the final phase of NEET UG 2025 counselling, giving candidates one last opportunity to secure a seat in participating medical and dental colleges across India. MCC has advised all aspirants to adhere strictly to the revised schedule and keep checking the official website for further updates.

