NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats, Revises Seat Allotment Result

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially revised the provisional allotment results for the NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round after removing one seat from the earlier list. The change follows the elimination of candidates who had already joined state quota seats, bringing down the total number of allotments from 2,799 to 2,798.

In addition to revising the allotment list, the committee has also added one and withdrawn eight postgraduate medical seats from the seat matrix prior to processing the stray vacancy round. With the removal of one seat from the provisional allotment list, the total number of seats remaining vacant at the conclusion of NEET PG 2025 counselling now stands at 182.

The updated and revised NEET PG final stray round allotments have been published on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates have been advised to carefully review their results.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the provisional result have been instructed to complete the admission process after the final allotments are confirmed. As per the revised counselling schedule, the deadline for reporting to the allotted medical college is February 28.

Explaining the seat withdrawal, the MCC stated that of the eight postgraduate medical seats removed from the matrix, four were withdrawn due to ongoing court cases. Two seats were removed after colleges reported that excess admissions had already been made. Another two seats were excluded because institutions had conducted offline reporting, affecting seat availability.

Candidates must adhere strictly to the timelines and instructions issued by the counselling authority to secure their admissions.