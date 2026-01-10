AP TET

AP TET 2025 Results Declared, Pass Percentage Drops: Qualifying Details and Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
09:22 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has officially announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility examination can now check their final marks and download the marks memo from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has officially announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility examination can now check their final marks and download the marks memo from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in, by logging in with their registered username and password.

According to the department, the AP TET 2025 marks memo has been prepared after normalising candidates’ scores. The normalisation process was adopted as the examination was conducted in multiple shifts with question papers of varying difficulty levels, ensuring fairness and uniformity in the evaluation process.

To access the AP TET 2025 marks memo, candidates are required to visit the official website, where the login page opens automatically. After signing in with their credentials, candidates must click on the “Result” option and complete an additional verification step by entering their Candidate ID, date of birth, and the verification code sent to their registered mobile number or email address. Once logged in, candidates can view their result, download the scorecard, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 2.48 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination, only 39.3 per cent managed to qualify, making it the lowest pass percentage recorded in AP TET examinations conducted since 2018. Among in-service teachers, 31,886 candidates appeared for the test, out of which 15,239 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 47.82 per cent within this group. The results remain accessible on the official portal at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Andhra Pradesh education minister Nara Lokesh expressed his appreciation and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He also informed candidates that the AP TET 2025 results are available through WhatsApp on the number 9552300009, offering an additional mode of access.

Qualifying Marks

The department has also reiterated the minimum qualifying marks required to clear the AP TET 2025 examination. Candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify. For Backward Class candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage is 50 per cent, while candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Disabilities categories are required to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks. These cut-off marks are applicable after the normalisation of scores.

The AP TET certificate is mandatory for candidates aspiring to apply for teaching positions in government and aided schools across Andhra Pradesh. Without qualifying the examination and obtaining the eligibility certificate, candidates will not be considered eligible for recruitment to teaching posts in the state.

The AP TET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to assess the suitability of candidates seeking to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to AP TET certification and future recruitment processes.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
09:22 AM
AP TET Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education Result
Similar stories
Indian Air Force

IAF Releases Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card; Read Details Here

Andhra Pradesh

APSET 2025 Registration Begins at apset.net.in; Exam Scheduled for March 28 and 29

IBPS

IBPS SO Result 2025 Scores Released at ibps.in; Link Active Till January 14

NTA

NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Dates; Exams to Begin from June 17

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Air Force

IAF Releases Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card; Read Details Here

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Hosts Global AIB South Asia Conference 2026 on Trade and Business Shifts

UPSC CDS

Union Public Service Commission Releases UPSC CDS I Exam Schedule; Exam on April 12

Andhra Pradesh

APSET 2025 Registration Begins at apset.net.in; Exam Scheduled for March 28 and 29

IBPS

IBPS SO Result 2025 Scores Released at ibps.in; Link Active Till January 14

NTA

NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Dates; Exams to Begin from June 17

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality