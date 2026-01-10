AP TET 2025 Results Declared, Pass Percentage Drops: Qualifying Details and Download Link

Summary The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has officially announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility examination can now check their final marks and download the marks memo from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has officially announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility examination can now check their final marks and download the marks memo from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in, by logging in with their registered username and password.

According to the department, the AP TET 2025 marks memo has been prepared after normalising candidates’ scores. The normalisation process was adopted as the examination was conducted in multiple shifts with question papers of varying difficulty levels, ensuring fairness and uniformity in the evaluation process.

To access the AP TET 2025 marks memo, candidates are required to visit the official website, where the login page opens automatically. After signing in with their credentials, candidates must click on the “Result” option and complete an additional verification step by entering their Candidate ID, date of birth, and the verification code sent to their registered mobile number or email address. Once logged in, candidates can view their result, download the scorecard, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Of the 2.48 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination, only 39.3 per cent managed to qualify, making it the lowest pass percentage recorded in AP TET examinations conducted since 2018. Among in-service teachers, 31,886 candidates appeared for the test, out of which 15,239 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 47.82 per cent within this group. The results remain accessible on the official portal at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Andhra Pradesh education minister Nara Lokesh expressed his appreciation and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He also informed candidates that the AP TET 2025 results are available through WhatsApp on the number 9552300009, offering an additional mode of access.

Qualifying Marks

The department has also reiterated the minimum qualifying marks required to clear the AP TET 2025 examination. Candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify. For Backward Class candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage is 50 per cent, while candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Disabilities categories are required to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks. These cut-off marks are applicable after the normalisation of scores.

The AP TET certificate is mandatory for candidates aspiring to apply for teaching positions in government and aided schools across Andhra Pradesh. Without qualifying the examination and obtaining the eligibility certificate, candidates will not be considered eligible for recruitment to teaching posts in the state.

The AP TET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to assess the suitability of candidates seeking to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to AP TET certification and future recruitment processes.

Find the direct download link here.