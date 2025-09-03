MCC Removes AIIMS Mangalagiri from PwD Disability Centres, NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Tomorrow

Summary The removal of AIIMS Mangalagiri comes shortly after the MCC added 13 new disability centres across India to facilitate the certification process for PwD candidates Meanwhile, the registration for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling 2025 will begin tomorrow, September 4, on the official website — mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that AIIMS Mangalagiri has been removed from the list of designated disability certification centres for NEET UG 2025 counselling. The decision was taken after the Andhra Pradesh-based institute informed the committee that it is not yet fully equipped to function as a disability certification centre.

In an official notification, the MCC stated, “This is for the information of all candidates that in reference to notice dated August 28, AIIMS Mangalagiri was designated as the disability centre of MCC. However, as per information received from the Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Mangalagiri, it is still not fully equipped to provide the required services as a disability certification centre.”

As a result, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates participating in the NEET UG 2025 counselling process are advised not to visit AIIMS Mangalagiri for obtaining their disability certification documents. Instead, they should refer to and visit the other disability centres listed by the MCC to avoid any inconvenience or delay.

The removal of AIIMS Mangalagiri comes shortly after the MCC added 13 new disability centres across India to facilitate the certification process for PwD candidates. AIIMS Mangalagiri was initially included in that updated list to assist candidates ahead of the second round of NEET UG counselling 2025.

Candidates are reminded that they must obtain their valid disability certificates from one of the approved centres by September 9, 2025, as per the counselling requirements.

Meanwhile, the registration for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling 2025 will begin tomorrow, September 4, on the official website — mcc.nic.in. According to the revised schedule, the last date to complete the application process and pay the registration fee is September 9, 2025.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MCC portal for the latest updates and ensure that all documentation, including PwD certificates, is completed within the stipulated timeline to avoid disqualification.