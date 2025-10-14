An afternoon in Paris

The Choose France Tour 2025 education fair came to Calcutta on October 9 after events at Chennai and New Delhi. Over 700 students gathered in the lobby of JW Marriott Hotel on a weekday afternoon, many still dressed in their school uniforms. Over 50 French institutes set up booths, distributing brochures, bookmarks, postcards and tote bags in an attempt to make more Indian students consider France for higher studies. Management aspirants, fashion enthusiasts, science scholars and high schoolers engaged with university representatives to learn about courses, scholarships and life in French campuses.

There were representatives from eminent public universities and prestigious engineering, business and art schools such as the Aix Marseille Université (amU), Paris School of Business, Grenoble Ecole de Management, Ecole Intuit Lab (Design School), Université de Lille, Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès and Inflexyon (French Language School in Lyon) among others. They spoke to students about the facilities offered for international, primarily Indian, students at their respective institutions. There was special focus on Classes Internationales, a flagship initiative that helps students with no knowledge of French transition smoothly into undergraduate programmes after a year of language and methodology training at their chosen institute in France. The Consul General of France in Calcutta Thierry Morel said, “France is on track to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.”

On their way out, many students paused for photos with a variety of props with a French connection, such as baguettes, cheese and red berets.

Asmita Ghosh,

BA third year, Loreto College, Calcutta

Fast Forward

The Union ministry of culture celebrated Vikshit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang from September 17 to October 2. A nationwide festival of service, creativity and cultural pride, it was aimed at bringing together communities, institutions and individuals.

On September 20, the eastern branch of the Cultural Centre for Research and Training (CCRT) organised a painting workshop at Chinsurah Balika Shiksha Mandir Higher Secondary School, Hooghly. Over 1,000 school and 150 college students participated in the workshop. We too took part in it. We were provided with canvases, paintbrushes and colours to picturise how we imagine India will look in 2047.

At yet another painting workshop at the Science City Auditorium, organised in association with the Lalit Kala Akademi Calcutta on September 24, 3,500 school students, college students, young professionals and artists engaged in painting sessions throughout the day. They presented diverse interpretations on the theme of nation-building and progress, transforming the venue into a vibrant canvas of creativity and imagination. It was great fun participating in this grand event and getting the opportunity to interact with renowned artists.

Moushikha Hati and Chayan Das,

BFA final year, College of Art & Design, Burdwan