NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice-Filling Underway: MCC Releases Detailed Seat Matrix!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
11:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the seat matrix and vacancies for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2.
The Round 2 registration process began on September 4, 2025, and the choice filling and locking window will remain open until September 9, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the seat matrix and vacancies for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. This round offers a total of 21,723 seats, which include 7,088 virtual vacancies, 13,501 clear vacancies, and 1,134 newly added MBBS and BDS seats across participating institutions.

The Round 2 registration process began on September 4, 2025, and the choice filling and locking window will remain open until September 9, 2025. MCC has advised candidates to carefully review the seat matrix and vacancy list before finalising their preferences. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 12, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Matrix

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Newly Added Seats: 1,134
  • Virtual Vacancies: 7,088
  • Clear Vacancies: 13,501

How to Fill and Lock Choices

Candidates must first complete registration on the official website, mcc.nic.in, and pay the required fee based on their category. Once registered, they can log in with their NEET UG 2025 roll number, password, and security pin to access the choice filling portal.

The choice locking window will open on September 9, 2025, from 4 PM to 11.55 PM. Once locked, no changes will be permitted.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
11:29 AM
NEET UG 2025 MCC Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling Seat Matrix
Similar stories
Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: 35000+ Teaching Vacancies Announced; Application Guidelines

BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Details - Download Steps & Updated Vacancy

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download Link, Exam Timings and Admit Card Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: 35000+ Teaching Vacancies Announced; Application Guidelines

BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Details - Download Steps & Updated Vacancy

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download Link, Exam Timings and Admit Card Update

President Droupadi Murmu

Teachers’ Day 2025: 81 Educators Win National Awards for Innovative Methods from Pu. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result, Cut-Off Announced at comedk.org- Know Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality