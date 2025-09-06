NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice-Filling Underway: MCC Releases Detailed Seat Matrix!

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the seat matrix and vacancies for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. The Round 2 registration process began on September 4, 2025, and the choice filling and locking window will remain open until September 9, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the seat matrix and vacancies for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. This round offers a total of 21,723 seats, which include 7,088 virtual vacancies, 13,501 clear vacancies, and 1,134 newly added MBBS and BDS seats across participating institutions.

The Round 2 registration process began on September 4, 2025, and the choice filling and locking window will remain open until September 9, 2025. MCC has advised candidates to carefully review the seat matrix and vacancy list before finalising their preferences. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 12, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Matrix

Newly Added Seats: 1,134

Virtual Vacancies: 7,088

Clear Vacancies: 13,501

How to Fill and Lock Choices

Candidates must first complete registration on the official website, mcc.nic.in, and pay the required fee based on their category. Once registered, they can log in with their NEET UG 2025 roll number, password, and security pin to access the choice filling portal.

The choice locking window will open on September 9, 2025, from 4 PM to 11.55 PM. Once locked, no changes will be permitted.