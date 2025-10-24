NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Out, Reporting Begins - MCC Revises Schedule Again!

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 Round 3. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can now check their allotment status on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 Round 3. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can now check their allotment status on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling must report to their respective institutes between October 24 and November 1, 2025. The provisional seat allotment result was declared earlier on October 22, with candidates given time on the same day to raise objections.

The third round final result, initially set to be declared on October 8, was delayed due to the inclusion of new MBBS seats. This revision allowed MCC to ensure a fair distribution of seats and update allocations accordingly.

NEET UG 2025 Revised Counselling Schedule

Round 3 Reporting: October 24–November 1, 2025

Verification of joined candidates’ data: November 2–3, 2025

Stray Vacancy verification of seat matrix: November 4, 2025

Registration/Payment: November 4–9, 2025 (till 3 PM)

Choice filling/locking: November 5–9, 2025 (locking: Nov 9, 4 PM–11.55 PM)

Processing of seat allotment: November 10–11, 2025

Result declaration: November 12, 2025

Reporting to allotted institute: November 13–20, 2025

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process aims to allocate seats in MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical programmes across government, private, and deemed universities in India.

Candidates are advised to check their allotment letters and report to the institutes on time to confirm admission.