NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Out, Reporting Begins - MCC Revises Schedule Again!

Posted on 24 Oct 2025
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 Round 3. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can now check their allotment status on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling must report to their respective institutes between October 24 and November 1, 2025. The provisional seat allotment result was declared earlier on October 22, with candidates given time on the same day to raise objections.

The third round final result, initially set to be declared on October 8, was delayed due to the inclusion of new MBBS seats. This revision allowed MCC to ensure a fair distribution of seats and update allocations accordingly.

NEET UG 2025 Revised Counselling Schedule

  • Round 3 Reporting: October 24–November 1, 2025
  • Verification of joined candidates’ data: November 2–3, 2025
  • Stray Vacancy verification of seat matrix: November 4, 2025
  • Registration/Payment: November 4–9, 2025 (till 3 PM)
  • Choice filling/locking: November 5–9, 2025 (locking: Nov 9, 4 PM–11.55 PM)
  • Processing of seat allotment: November 10–11, 2025
  • Result declaration: November 12, 2025
  • Reporting to allotted institute: November 13–20, 2025

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process aims to allocate seats in MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical programmes across government, private, and deemed universities in India.

Candidates are advised to check their allotment letters and report to the institutes on time to confirm admission.

