NEET UG 2025 Round 2: MCC Releases NRI Eligibility & Candidates List; Revised Dates Out

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially published the list of eligible Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under the NRI quota can now access the eligibility list on the official portal — mcc.nic.in.

The NRI seat allotment list is prepared by the committee based on a priority system. Candidates in Priority 1 include NRIs themselves or their children, who are given the highest preference. Priority 2 is reserved for applicants who are first-degree relatives of NRI wards (siblings, parents, children) or second-degree relatives such as grandparents, uncles, aunts, or cousins.

Candidates whose category has been converted from Indian to NRI must produce original NRI documents at the time of reporting. Mandatory documents include an NRI status certificate and a relationship certificate. Failure to present these may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

Steps to Download the MCC NRI Eligibility List

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG Medical tab.

Under “News & Events,” select NRI Candidates for UG Counselling Round 2.

The eligibility list will download automatically.

Save the file for future reference.

Meanwhile, MCC had extended the choice-filling window till 8 AM today, September 15, while the choice-locking facility, which began at 1 PM on September 14, closed today at 8 AM. According to the revised schedule, the second round seat allotment result will be declared on September 17, with college reporting and joining taking place from September 18 to 25, 2025.

Check the detailed NRI candidates list here.