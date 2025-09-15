NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2: MCC Releases NRI Eligibility & Candidates List; Revised Dates Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
10:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially published the list of eligible Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025.
Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under the NRI quota can now access the eligibility list on the official portal — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially published the list of eligible Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under the NRI quota can now access the eligibility list on the official portal — mcc.nic.in.

The NRI seat allotment list is prepared by the committee based on a priority system. Candidates in Priority 1 include NRIs themselves or their children, who are given the highest preference. Priority 2 is reserved for applicants who are first-degree relatives of NRI wards (siblings, parents, children) or second-degree relatives such as grandparents, uncles, aunts, or cousins.

Candidates whose category has been converted from Indian to NRI must produce original NRI documents at the time of reporting. Mandatory documents include an NRI status certificate and a relationship certificate. Failure to present these may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Download the MCC NRI Eligibility List

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the UG Medical tab.
  • Under “News & Events,” select NRI Candidates for UG Counselling Round 2.
  • The eligibility list will download automatically.
  • Save the file for future reference.

Meanwhile, MCC had extended the choice-filling window till 8 AM today, September 15, while the choice-locking facility, which began at 1 PM on September 14, closed today at 8 AM. According to the revised schedule, the second round seat allotment result will be declared on September 17, with college reporting and joining taking place from September 18 to 25, 2025.

Check the detailed NRI candidates list here.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
10:54 AM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling NRI
Similar stories
BPSC

BPSC Clarifies Biometric Attendance Issues in 71st CCE, Says Candidature Remains Vali. . .

SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out Now - Check Link and Download Deadline

WBSSC

WB SSC Teacher Recruitment 2025: Around 93% SLST Examinees Appear for Phase 2; Imp De. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Extends KCET 2025 Round 3 College Reporting Deadline- Check Revised Schedule Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BPSC

BPSC Clarifies Biometric Attendance Issues in 71st CCE, Says Candidature Remains Vali. . .

SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out Now - Check Link and Download Deadline

WBSSC

WB SSC Teacher Recruitment 2025: Around 93% SLST Examinees Appear for Phase 2; Imp De. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Extends KCET 2025 Round 3 College Reporting Deadline- Check Revised Schedule Here

MCC

MCC Issues Revised Schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 and Round 3

SSC

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Aspirants Left Waiting as Exams Cancelled in Key Centres; Reschedul. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality