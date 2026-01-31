NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Revised Schedule Released After Halt; Choice Filling Reopens

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2026
File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025 after temporarily halting the choice locking facility.
The updated calendar provides fresh timelines for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS and Postgraduate Diploma programmes in medical colleges across the country.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025 after temporarily halting the choice locking facility due to pending cases in the Supreme Court. The updated calendar provides fresh timelines for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS and Postgraduate Diploma programmes in medical colleges across the country.

As per the revised schedule, the choice filling window for NEET PG Round 3 is currently open and will remain active until February 2, 2026, up to 11.55 PM. During this period, eligible candidates are required to select and arrange their preferred colleges and courses online through the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates must ensure that their choices are carefully filled and locked within the stipulated time to be considered for seat allotment.

The MCC has announced that the choice locking facility for Round 3 will open on February 1, 2026, at 8 PM. Once the choice filling and locking process concludes, seat processing will take place on February 2. Based on candidates’ preferences, rank and seat availability, the NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on February 3, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their allotment status by logging into the MCC portal using their registered credentials.

In a significant development, several new seats have been added to the Round 3 seat matrix following directions from the Supreme Court. One seat has been included at Government Medical College, Kota, while two additional seats have been added at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana. Furthermore, 49 seats have been incorporated at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR). Candidates have been advised to take these newly added seats into account while exercising their choices during the extended choice filling window.

Earlier, the NEET PG counselling process was put on hold after MCC suspended the choice locking facility, citing pending legal matters before the apex court. In an official notice, the committee stated that the decision was taken after receiving information from the National Medical Commission regarding the ongoing Supreme Court cases, necessitating a temporary pause in the counselling process.

According to the revised NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule, fresh registrations were permitted until 2 PM on January 31, while the payment window remained open until 5 PM the same day. Choice filling is scheduled from January 31 to February 2 until 11.55 PM, with choice locking opening at 8 PM on February 1. Seat processing will be conducted on February 2, followed by the Round 3 allotment result on February 3. Candidates allotted seats will be required to report to their respective colleges between February 4 and February 11.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC website for further updates and official notifications related to the counselling process.

NEET PG 2025
