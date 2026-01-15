MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Registration For MD, MS Begins

Summary Eligible candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) can register for the third round of counselling through the official website, mcc.nic.in, by January 29 The NEET PG 2025 counselling process is being conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes in government and private medical colleges across the country

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for Round 3 of NEET PG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) can register for the third round of counselling through the official website, mcc.nic.in, by January 29.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling process is being conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes in government and private medical colleges across the country. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the previous rounds or wish to upgrade their allotment are eligible to participate in Round 3, subject to MCC guidelines.

Further details regarding seat allotment, choice filling, and reporting timelines are available on the official MCC portal. The committee is expected to release the seat allotment results after the completion of the registration and choice-filling process.