NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Announces Priority List for NRI Category Seat Allotment

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important update for NRI candidates participating in the NEET UG 2025 counselling process for MBBS and BDS seats. In accordance with its earlier notice dated August 2, the MCC has now published a provisional list of candidates eligible for selecting NRI category seats.

Priority 1:

NRI candidates themselves

Children of NRIs

Priority 2:

First-degree relatives (siblings, parents) of NRI wards

Second-degree relatives (grandparents, uncles, aunts) of NRI wards

Seat allotment will be conducted sequentially, with Priority 1 candidates receiving preference over Priority 2, subject to the availability of seats in the NRI category.

The MCC has also approved the conversion of 188 candidates from Indian to NRI status for NEET UG 2025 counselling. These candidates had submitted scanned copies of the required documents via email by August 3, and their eligibility was confirmed after a thorough verification process.

Candidates must ensure all original documents — including valid NRI proof and relationship certificates — are produced at the time of reporting to the allotted medical college. Incomplete documentation may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat by the institution.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 9, and selected candidates are expected to report to their respective colleges by August 18 to complete admission formalities.

For further updates and to access the list of eligible NRI candidates, aspirants are advised to visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.