MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to Be Released on Sept 17- Know What's Next

Summary Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check and download their allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in Once the allotment is published, selected candidates will be required to report to their allotted institutes between September 18 and 25, 2025 to complete the admission formalities

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 counselling on September 17, 2025. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check and download their allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The seat allotment process for Round 2 is being conducted over two days, September 15 and 16, during which the MCC processes and finalizes the allocation of seats based on candidate preferences, merit, and availability. Once the allotment is published, selected candidates will be required to report to their allotted institutes between September 18 and 25, 2025 to complete the admission formalities.

Following the reporting period, the verification of candidates who have joined their allotted institutes will be conducted by the respective colleges on September 26 and 27. This step ensures that all admissions have been completed according to the guidelines and helps verify the authenticity of the documents submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the MCC has also announced the schedule for Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling. Registration for the third round will begin on September 29 and continue until October 5, 2025. This round will provide an opportunity for candidates who did not secure a seat in the earlier rounds or wish to upgrade their allotment.

To check the Round 2 seat allotment result, candidates should visit the MCC’s official website. On the homepage, they must click on the link for the NEET UG Round 2 allotment, log in using their credentials, and download the result. It is advised to keep a printed copy of the allotment letter for future reference during the admission process.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit mcc.nic.in and follow the official updates.