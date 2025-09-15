MCC

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to Be Released on Sept 17- Know What's Next

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
16:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check and download their allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in
Once the allotment is published, selected candidates will be required to report to their allotted institutes between September 18 and 25, 2025 to complete the admission formalities

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 counselling on September 17, 2025. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check and download their allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The seat allotment process for Round 2 is being conducted over two days, September 15 and 16, during which the MCC processes and finalizes the allocation of seats based on candidate preferences, merit, and availability. Once the allotment is published, selected candidates will be required to report to their allotted institutes between September 18 and 25, 2025 to complete the admission formalities.

Following the reporting period, the verification of candidates who have joined their allotted institutes will be conducted by the respective colleges on September 26 and 27. This step ensures that all admissions have been completed according to the guidelines and helps verify the authenticity of the documents submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the MCC has also announced the schedule for Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling. Registration for the third round will begin on September 29 and continue until October 5, 2025. This round will provide an opportunity for candidates who did not secure a seat in the earlier rounds or wish to upgrade their allotment.

To check the Round 2 seat allotment result, candidates should visit the MCC’s official website. On the homepage, they must click on the link for the NEET UG Round 2 allotment, log in using their credentials, and download the result. It is advised to keep a printed copy of the allotment letter for future reference during the admission process.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit mcc.nic.in and follow the official updates.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
16:29 PM
MCC NEET UG NEET UG 2025 seat allotment
Similar stories
Jammu and Kashmir

Educational Institutions, Internet Services Resume in J&K’s Doda District After Thr. . .

West Bengal

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Be Declared Today at wbmcc. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 to Be Released Today; Objection Window Open Till Septe. . .

TET

MAHATET 2025 Registration Begins Today at mahatet.in, Exam on November 23

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jammu and Kashmir

Educational Institutions, Internet Services Resume in J&K’s Doda District After Thr. . .

West Bengal

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Be Declared Today at wbmcc. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 to Be Released Today; Objection Window Open Till Septe. . .

TET

MAHATET 2025 Registration Begins Today at mahatet.in, Exam on November 23

MP

MPSEB Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 7500 Posts Begins Today at esb.mp.. . .

Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Postponed; New Dates to be Announced Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality