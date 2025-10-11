Graduate Management Admission Council Extends NMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Till October 18

Summary Aspirants seeking admission to MBA programmes through NMAT 2025 can now register until October 18, 2025, via the official website — mba.com/exams/nmat With the extended timeline, candidates also have until October 25 to schedule their exam

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the NMAT by GMAC 2025 examination. Aspirants seeking admission to MBA programmes through NMAT 2025 can now register until October 18, 2025, via the official website — mba.com/exams/nmat.

Previously, the last date to apply for the NMAT exam was October 10. With the extended timeline, candidates also have until October 25 to schedule their exam. During this period, registered applicants can choose their preferred exam date, time, and test mode — either at a designated test centre or online from home.

The NMAT 2025 exam window will run from November 5 to December 19, 2025. According to the official schedule, candidates will be allowed to reschedule their exam until December 16, while those opting for a retake can register and schedule it between November 6 and December 16, 2025.

The registration fee for the first attempt at NMAT 2025 is ₹3,000 plus applicable taxes. Candidates who wish to retake the exam must pay an additional ₹3,000 for each subsequent attempt.

The NMAT 2025 admit card will be made available seven days before the candidate’s chosen exam date, and can be downloaded from the official portal.

The NMAT by GMAC is a popular entrance exam accepted by several leading business schools in India and abroad. It offers candidates the flexibility to choose the test mode, attempt the exam up to three times, and select the best score to send to their preferred B-schools.

For further details and to register, candidates should visit mba.com.