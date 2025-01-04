MCC

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
14:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
As per the official notice, the last date to resign has been extended till January 8, 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1, 2 resignation deadline. Candidates who want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to resign has been extended till January 8, 2025. Earlier the last date to leave Round 1 and 2 was till December 26, 2024

The official website reads, “The Resignation for Round-1 & Round-2 seats with forfeiture of security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended upto 06:00 P.M of 8th January, 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Round 3 seat allotment results will be announced on January 4, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Jan 2025
14:56 PM
MCC NEET PG 2024 NEET PG NEET counselling
Similar stories
SBI SCO

Application for SBI SCO posts begins at sbi.co.in; Vacancy and eligibility details he. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Update - Download & Reporting Guide

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Release Date Announced- Read Details Here

Assam TET 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Link & Exam Date Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI SCO

Application for SBI SCO posts begins at sbi.co.in; Vacancy and eligibility details he. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Update - Download & Reporting Guide

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Release Date Announced- Read Details Here

The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas
Camelia Group of Institutes

Students from Camellia Group of Institutes celebrate Christmas; Spread joy among unde. . .

Assam TET 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Link & Exam Date Update

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration