MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended- Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1, 2 resignation deadline. Candidates who want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to resign has been extended till January 8, 2025. Earlier the last date to leave Round 1 and 2 was till December 26, 2024

The official website reads, “The Resignation for Round-1 & Round-2 seats with forfeiture of security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended upto 06:00 P.M of 8th January, 2025.”

Meanwhile, Round 3 seat allotment results will be announced on January 4, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.