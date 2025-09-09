MCC

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice Locking Deadline Delayed as MCC Updates Seat Matrix; Fresh Schedule Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Sep 2025
13:14 PM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced an extension of the choice filling and locking deadline for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling. The decision comes in light of ongoing updates to the seat matrix and the verification of documents submitted by NRI candidates.

In an official notice released on the MCC website (mcc.nic.in), the committee stated that it is in the process of incorporating newly accredited MBBS and BDS seats received from the National Medical Commission (NMC). Additionally, scrutiny of NRI candidate documentation is still underway, prompting the extension of the choice filling schedule. The revised dates will be published shortly on the official portal.

As per the latest data, 13,501 seats remain open across MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. The seat matrix also includes 7,088 virtual vacant seats and 1,134 newly added seats, all of which will be made available for Round 2 once updates are complete.

According to the MCC, Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling currently includes:

  • 13,501 open seats in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes,
  • 7,088 virtual vacant seats, and
  • 1,134 newly added seats in MBBS and BDS courses.

The revised schedule for choice filling and locking will be announced shortly on the official website. Candidates are advised to monitor updates regularly.

The MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges, as well as 100% of the seats at institutions like AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC medical colleges. State authorities are in charge of counselling for the remaining 85% of government seats and all private college seats.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC website for updated timelines and ensure that all required documents are ready for upload. Those applying under the NRI quota should ensure timely submission of valid proof of nationality and sponsorship to avoid disqualification.

With the extended deadline, candidates now have more time to research colleges, analyze available seats, and make informed decisions regarding their course and institution preferences.

Last updated on 09 Sep 2025
13:24 PM
MCC NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
