NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Extends Resignation Facility, Round 2 Delayed Again!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Aug 2025
09:10 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again postponed the NEET UG 2025 counselling process for round 2, which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 29. In its latest announcement, the MCC extended the resignation facility for candidates allotted seats in round 1 up to 5 PM on September 3, 2025.

Earlier, the MCC had declared the round 1 seat allotment results for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats on August 12. Candidates who secured seats were required to complete the formalities of document verification, fee payment, and reporting to their respective colleges within the stipulated timeline. Students shortlisted in round 1 were also given the option to accept, decline, or opt for an upgrade in further rounds. Vacant seats left by those resigning will be added to the round 2 seat matrix, making the process crucial for smooth allotments in the next phase.

In a significant update, MCC has clarified that students who wish to resign from their round 1 allotted seats can now do so without losing their security deposit, provided they complete the resignation process by the extended deadline.

Meanwhile, the MCC has introduced 13 new disability centres for PwD candidates ahead of round 2 counselling. These centres will facilitate the generation of PwD certificates as per the eligibility norms set by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The PwD portal is now active and will remain open until 5 PM on September 5, 2025. Candidates belonging to the PwD category are required to visit the designated centres to obtain valid certificates for participating in the upcoming round.

With the repeated delays, candidates eagerly awaiting round 2 registrations are advised to keep a close check on the MCC’s official website for further announcements.

Last updated on 30 Aug 2025
09:11 AM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
