NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed Again, New Date Awaited

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling Round 1 seat allotment result has been postponed once again, as the choice filling and locking process has been extended until August 11, 2025, 11.59 PM. Initially scheduled for release on August 9, 2025, the Round 1 result was first pushed to August 11. However, with a fresh extension for choice submission, the result is now expected to be declared after August 11.

“Choice filling facility for Round 1 has been extended till Monday Dated (11.08.2025) at 11:59 PM ”, the official website informed.

The decision to extend the deadline came in response to multiple requests from candidates seeking more time to finalise their college and course preferences. Once the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the Round 1 provisional allotment list, candidates will be able to review their allotments and submit objections within the specified timeline via email. After resolving the objections, the MCC will announce the final seat allotment result in PDF format on its official counselling website.

Following the final result, candidates must download their NEET UG 2025 seat allotment order from the portal and proceed with the admission formalities within the given schedule.

With the counselling timeline shifting, participating candidates must regularly check the official MCC website for updates on the revised Round 1 seat allotment date and further counselling instructions to avoid missing deadlines.