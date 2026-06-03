Bihar DElEd 2026 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window Opens - BSEB Issues Guidelines

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the correction facility for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2026 dummy admit cards. According to the Board, dummy admit cards corresponding to online examination application forms submitted between May 15 and May 30 have been uploaded on the DElEd portal.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the correction facility for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2026 dummy admit cards, enabling candidates appearing for the face-to-face DElEd examination to verify their details and request necessary corrections. The facility is available through the official DElEd portal and will remain open until June 6, 2026.

According to the Board, dummy admit cards corresponding to online examination application forms submitted between May 15 and May 30 have been uploaded on the DElEd portal. The initiative has been introduced to help candidates identify and rectify any inaccuracies before the issuance of final admit cards, thereby ensuring that examination records remain error-free.

Through the correction facility, registered candidates can review a range of details included in their dummy admit cards. These include personal information, photograph, signature, subject details, category-related information, and other essential particulars submitted during the application process. Candidates who identify discrepancies are required to initiate corrections within the stipulated period.

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The Board has assigned responsibility for the distribution of dummy admit cards to principals of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)-recognised and BSEB-affiliated government as well as private teacher training institutes. As per the official instructions, institute heads are required to download the dummy admit cards in triplicate. After attestation, two copies must be provided to the concerned students, while one copy is to be retained by the institution for official records.

Students have been advised to thoroughly examine all information printed on their admit cards. Any error related to the candidate's name, father's or mother's name, selected subject, gender, disability category, religion, photograph, or signature should be reported immediately. The Board has clarified that correction requests must be routed through the respective institutions rather than submitted directly by candidates.

To initiate the correction process, students are required to mark the necessary changes on the dummy admit card, sign the document, and submit it to the principal of their institute. The institution will then verify the details against official records and make the required corrections through the online portal.

BSEB has emphasised that this is the only opportunity available for candidates to rectify errors in their examination records. No additional correction window will be provided after June 6, 2026. Candidates are therefore advised to complete the verification and correction process well before the deadline to avoid complications at a later stage.

In a related development, the Board has also provided relief to institutions that could not complete examination formalities earlier. Institutes that paid the examination fee but failed to submit application forms, as well as those that could not complete both fee payment and application submission, have been permitted to complete the pending procedures between June 2 and June 4, 2026.

The Board further stated that candidates whose application forms were submitted during the extended application period will receive their dummy admit cards between June 5 and June 6 for the purpose of verification and correction.

BSEB has issued a strict warning regarding pending examination applications. According to the Board, if institutions fail to submit pending examination forms within the specified timeline, original admit cards will not be issued to the affected students. In such circumstances, any adverse consequences impacting students' examination eligibility will be the sole responsibility of the institute principal and the concerned candidate.