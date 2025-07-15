MCC Concludes NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- Seat Allotment Result On July 18

Summary Interested candidates will be able to register for NEET MDS round 2 counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in The choice filling and locking for round 2 will close tomorrow, June 16

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to close the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling 2025 round 2 registration today, June 15. Interested candidates will be able to register for NEET MDS round 2 counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment results will be announced on July 18. The choice filling and locking for round 2 will close tomorrow, June 16. Following the declaration of the NEET MDS seat allotment results, college reporting will commence on July 19 and conclude on July 27. NEET MDS counselling 2025 round 3 registration will commence on August 1 to 5.

It must be noted that NEET MDS cut-off scores 2025 have been reduced for all categories. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category is 261 (50th percentile), SC, ST, OBC category is 227 (40th percentile), general PwD category is 244 (45th percentile), and SC, ST, OBC PwD category is 277 (40th percentile).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEET MDS Counselling 2025 registration fee for 50% AIQ, central universities for general category candidates is Rs 1,000, and SC, ST and OBC is Rs 500, while for deemed universities registration fee is Rs 5,000 for all category candidates.