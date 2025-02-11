MCC changes NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round schedule - Check new dates here

Summary Candidates appearing in this round of counselling can check the detailed schedule by visiting the official website mcc.nic.in As per the official notice, the counselling process for the stray vacancy round for All India Quota seats will begin on February 12 and will conclude on February 18, 2025

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 Postgraduate (PG) counselling schedule for the Stray Vacancy Round has been revised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates appearing in this round of counselling can check the detailed schedule by visiting the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the counselling process for the stray vacancy round for All India Quota seats will begin on February 12 and will conclude on February 18, 2025.

How to register for NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG Medical Tab

Step 3: A new page will open in front of you

Step 4: Under the Candidate Activity Board, click on 'New Registration 20224'

Step 5: Enter your login credentials

Step 6: Register yourself by providing necessary details

Step 7: Submit your application