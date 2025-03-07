MCC Begins Registration for NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round- Know Important Dates Here

Summary A total of 733 seats are up for grabs in the NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy round counselling As per the official website, the Special stray vacancy round registration commenced on March 6, 2025, and will conclude on March 8, 2025 (11 am)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG 2024) Special stray vacancy round on the official website. Interested candidates can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

A total of 733 seats are up for grabs in the NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy round counselling. As per the official website, the Special stray vacancy round registration commenced on March 6, 2025, and will conclude on March 8, 2025 (11 am). Payment facility available from 11.00 AM of March 6, 2025, till 02.00 PM of March 8, 2025. Choice filling/locking can be done from 11:00 AM of March 6, 2025, till 08:00 A.M of March 10, 2025.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from March 10-11, 2025. The result of the special stray vacancy round will be declared on March 12, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats need to report to the college from March 13-20, 2025.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Steps to register

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘PG Medical’ tab A new page will appear on the screen Click on the ‘New Registration’ link Register yourself and proceed for further process

For further details an information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.