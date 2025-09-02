MCC

MCC Asks NRI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling- Details

Posted on 02 Sep 2025
Summary
Eligible candidates seeking admission under the NRI quota are required to submit fresh documents to claim their NRI status between September 2 and 4, 2025
The MCC has reiterated that only fresh documents submitted specifically for Round 2 will be considered

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notification for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates participating in the second round of NEET UG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates seeking admission under the NRI quota are required to submit fresh documents to claim their NRI status between September 2 and 4, 2025.

The documents must be sent via email to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com by 11:00 AM on September 4, and candidates are instructed to send all documents in a single email and in the specified format provided by MCC.

“Candidates should send their documents afresh for Round 2 for them to be shown NRI choices. Documents sent in Round-1 will not be considered,” the MCC clarified.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: List of Documents For NRI Quota

  1. NEET UG 2025 admit card
  2. NEET UG 2025 scorecard
  3. Proof of NRI status of parent or relative, such as: Valid Passport Visa / Residence Permit / Work Permit Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or PIO card (if applicable) NRI Certificate issued by Embassy or Indian Consulate
  4. Valid Passport
  5. Visa / Residence Permit / Work Permit
  6. Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or PIO card (if applicable)
  7. NRI Certificate issued by Embassy or Indian Consulate
  8. Certificate of relationship between NRI sponsor and candidate issued by competent Revenue Authority (Family tree proof)
  9. Notarized affidavit from the NRI relative confirming they will sponsor the entire course fee and living expenses, along with NRE (Non-Resident External) bank account passbook
  10. Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
  11. Birth certificate
  12. Passport of candidate or sponsor (optional)

The MCC has reiterated that only fresh documents submitted specifically for Round 2 will be considered. Failure to do so within the deadline may disqualify candidates from opting for NRI quota seats.

Candidates are urged to review the full document requirements on the official MCC website and ensure timely submission.

